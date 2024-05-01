MDU Resources Group (MDU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect MDU Resources Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

NYSE MDU opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. MDU Resources Group has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 24.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

