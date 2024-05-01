Medifast (NYSE:MED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $174.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.90 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 37.47% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company’s revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Medifast updated its Q2 guidance to $0.05-0.40 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.050-0.400 EPS.

Medifast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. Medifast has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $109.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.13. The company has a market cap of $301.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Medifast alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medifast news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 4,053 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $159,850.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MED shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Medifast from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Medifast from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medifast

Medifast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.