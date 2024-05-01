MELD (MELD) Trading Down 16.2% This Week

MELD (MELD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One MELD token can currently be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MELD has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. MELD has a market capitalization of $54.15 million and approximately $400,557.95 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MELD Profile

MELD’s genesis date was February 1st, 2022. MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,782,876,999 tokens. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/onmeld. MELD’s official Twitter account is @onmeld and its Facebook page is accessible here. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01434494 USD and is down -3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $415,993.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

