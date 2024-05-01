Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $323.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Merit Medical Systems updated its FY24 guidance to $3.28 to $3.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.280-3.350 EPS.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

MMSI traded up $3.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.24. 285,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,599. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.97. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 6,480 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,917.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Thomas James Gunderson sold 18,157 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $1,380,476.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,109.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 6,480 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,917.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,637 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,673. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Recommended Stories

