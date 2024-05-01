Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) shot up 10.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.37 and last traded at $7.27. 78,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,727,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on MESO. StockNews.com raised shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $804.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 3.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mesoblast stock. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 64,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

