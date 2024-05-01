MetisDAO Price Tops $56.87 (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $320.45 million and $14.67 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $56.87 or 0.00099260 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008118 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011680 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001365 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,086.66 or 0.99629395 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012696 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012834 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003909 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,634,334 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,634,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 58.70586614 USD and is down -7.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 237 active market(s) with $13,923,906.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

