Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE MXC opened at $12.40 on Friday. Mexco Energy has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $16.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.93. The company has a market cap of $25.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.69.
Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter.
Mexco Energy Company Profile
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
