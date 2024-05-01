Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MXC opened at $12.40 on Friday. Mexco Energy has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $16.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.93. The company has a market cap of $25.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.69.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter.

In other Mexco Energy news, President Tammy Mccomic sold 6,606 shares of Mexco Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $89,313.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 59,859 shares in the company, valued at $809,293.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 9,447 shares of company stock valued at $127,063 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

