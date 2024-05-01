Middleby (MIDD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Middleby to post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.21. Middleby had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Middleby to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Middleby Price Performance

Middleby stock opened at $138.97 on Wednesday. Middleby has a 12 month low of $109.59 and a 12 month high of $161.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.53. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MIDD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Middleby currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $53,014.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,306 shares in the company, valued at $955,169.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $153,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,519.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $53,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,169.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

