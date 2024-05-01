Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 180 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in ASML by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in ASML by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in ASML by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 7,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $872.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $344.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,056.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $954.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $811.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

