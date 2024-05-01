Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 26,503 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 98.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,503 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,698,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,740 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $72,071,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,730,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,344 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,860,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,657 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,806,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $38.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.04.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

