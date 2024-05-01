Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 323 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,901 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,972,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 4,112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 446,047 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,292,000 after buying an additional 435,457 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Autodesk by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,322,121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $321,910,000 after buying an additional 429,071 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Autodesk by 24,236.8% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 410,075 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $84,849,000 after buying an additional 408,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in Autodesk by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 414,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $85,661,000 after buying an additional 295,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,166 shares of company stock worth $9,465,055. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.67.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $212.85 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.54 and a 52-week high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.68.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

