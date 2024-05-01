Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 174 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 820.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on FDS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total transaction of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,330 shares of company stock worth $2,922,795. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $416.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $449.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $380.96 and a fifty-two week high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.