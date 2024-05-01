Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 82,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 758.3% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 642,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,782,000 after acquiring an additional 567,765 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $739,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 463,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,040,000 after acquiring an additional 189,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $95.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.70. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $100.42.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.