Mission Wealth Management LP Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 1.39% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000.

NUEM stock opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $251.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.73. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $31.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.66.

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

