Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 1,520 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,726,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,871,000 after purchasing an additional 256,215 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in RTX by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,059,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,735,000 after acquiring an additional 60,319 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 20.2% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,996,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,928 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in RTX by 29.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,377,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in RTX by 9.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,665,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,744,000 after acquiring an additional 593,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.93.

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,547 shares of company stock valued at $12,553,645. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX opened at $101.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.92. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $103.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.55%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

