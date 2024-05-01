Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 163 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $178.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.49 and its 200-day moving average is $172.27. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.