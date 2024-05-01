Mizuho Lowers Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $115.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Mizuho from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SWKS. TD Cowen lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.95.

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $13.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,003,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,523. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.15 and a 200 day moving average of $101.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $115.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 14,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

