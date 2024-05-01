Mizuho Trims GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Target Price to $105.00

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.34% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.64.

Shares of GEHC traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.58. 1,162,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,414,183. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $94.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.75.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEHC. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 174.2% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

