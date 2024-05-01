Modiv Industrial (MDV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Modiv Industrial to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.35). Modiv Industrial had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Modiv Industrial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Modiv Industrial Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MDV opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. Modiv Industrial has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $19.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18.

Modiv Industrial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.0958 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Modiv Industrial’s payout ratio is -80.99%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Modiv Industrial in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Modiv Industrial

In other Modiv Industrial news, major shareholder First City Investment Group, L sold 3,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $62,191.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,096,563.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,045 shares of company stock valued at $15,597 and have sold 5,953 shares valued at $101,438. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Modiv Industrial

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

