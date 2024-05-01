Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21, Yahoo Finance reports. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

NYSE TAP traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,742. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $55.67 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $167,285.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,679.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

