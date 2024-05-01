MONECO Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,704 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 424.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPLV opened at $63.70 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.