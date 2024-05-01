MONECO Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $171.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.57. The stock has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $179.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.