MONECO Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000. MONECO Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRGF. Plancorp LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,359,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,885,000 after buying an additional 46,214 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,357,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,545,000 after acquiring an additional 122,692 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,208,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,353,000 after purchasing an additional 232,856 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1,620.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 698,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,241,000 after purchasing an additional 657,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 570,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of LRGF stock opened at $51.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.94. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $40.44 and a 12 month high of $54.00.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

