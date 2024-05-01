MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases 254 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in International Business Machines by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,045,000 after acquiring an additional 80,474 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in International Business Machines by 18.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 372,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,235,000 after acquiring an additional 57,170 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.08.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $166.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.91. The company has a market cap of $152.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.20%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

