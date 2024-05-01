MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 488 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 80,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 44,071 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 755,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot International ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTIN stock opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $150.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.82.

About Pacer Trendpilot International ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (PTIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot International index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary ex-US Large-Cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTIN was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.