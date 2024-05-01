Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Posts Earnings Results

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.
Mplx Price Performance
Shares of Mplx stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.65. The stock had a trading volume of 650,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average is $38.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Mplx has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $42.90.
Mplx Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.24%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Mplx
MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.
