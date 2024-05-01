Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Posts Earnings Results

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of Mplx stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.65. The stock had a trading volume of 650,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average is $38.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Mplx has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $42.90.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

