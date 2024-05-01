Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) PT Raised to $47.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Mplx Price Performance

NYSE:MPLX opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.11. Mplx has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.35.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mplx will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mplx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 103.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the first quarter worth about $356,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the first quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Mplx by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

