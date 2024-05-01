M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Short Interest Update

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the March 31st total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at $923,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,119 shares of company stock worth $6,812,112. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 60.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in M&T Bank by 47.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 28,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,359 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 7.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:MTB opened at $144.39 on Wednesday. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $148.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MTB

About M&T Bank

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.