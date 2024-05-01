Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lessened its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 235,000 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.21% of Mueller Water Products worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,440,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,943,000 after purchasing an additional 582,795 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,977,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,077,000 after buying an additional 155,269 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,287,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,323,000 after buying an additional 107,514 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,310,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,015,000 after acquiring an additional 95,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth about $1,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $154,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 80,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,898.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van bought 10,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $154,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 80,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,898.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $103,997.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,141.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,260 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Shares of MWA opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.35. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.64 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

