Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Myriad Genetics to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Myriad Genetics has set its FY24 guidance at $0.00-$0.05 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 0.000-0.050 EPS.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.80 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Myriad Genetics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of MYGN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.29. 84,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,142. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.68. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

