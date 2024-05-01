Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $71.00

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $71.00 and last traded at $72.00, with a volume of 13084 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.03.

NBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $761.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.33.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by ($2.92). The company had revenue of $743.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.59 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 202.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

