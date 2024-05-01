National Bank Financial Comments on Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s FY2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE CP opened at $78.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.95%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

