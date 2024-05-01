National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Element Fleet Management in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Element Fleet Management’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Element Fleet Management from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.63.

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

EFN opened at C$21.97 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of C$17.13 and a 1-year high of C$23.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.50, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$333.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$334.92 million. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 23.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Yu Xiang Jin purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.02 per share, with a total value of C$55,050.00. In related news, Senior Officer Yu Xiang Jin purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.02 per share, with a total value of C$55,050.00. Also, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.01, for a total transaction of C$774,608.64. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Element Fleet Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

