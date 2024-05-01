National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
National Western Life Group Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ NWLI opened at $488.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $488.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $483.82. National Western Life Group has a 12-month low of $250.16 and a 12-month high of $493.00.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $207.87 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%.
Institutional Trading of National Western Life Group
About National Western Life Group
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.
See Also
