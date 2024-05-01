Naviter Wealth LLC Has $633,000 Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Naviter Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $141,817,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,205 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,368,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,883,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE NEE opened at $66.99 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The company has a market capitalization of $137.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.