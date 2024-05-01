Naviter Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Safehold were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 20.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after acquiring an additional 97,166 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the third quarter worth about $3,480,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the third quarter worth about $884,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the third quarter worth about $1,322,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 11.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,709,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,234,000 after purchasing an additional 816,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Stock Performance

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 36.61, a current ratio of 36.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98. Safehold Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $29.11.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Safehold had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.00) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Safehold’s payout ratio is -87.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAFE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Safehold from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Safehold from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

