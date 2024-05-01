Naviter Wealth LLC Purchases 853 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

BATS FDEC opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $738.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.93.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

