Naviter Wealth LLC Reduces Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Naviter Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,385 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFEB. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 238.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 576,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,616,000 after buying an additional 406,392 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $44.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.69. The stock has a market cap of $765.68 million, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.67.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

