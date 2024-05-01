Naviter Wealth LLC Takes $404,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 96,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

IWF stock opened at $322.84 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $241.41 and a twelve month high of $340.83. The firm has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $331.21 and a 200 day moving average of $308.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

