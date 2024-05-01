Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $111.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $83.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.15. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $80.33 and a 1-year high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $895,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,209,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,691,686.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,140 over the last quarter. 33.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. CWM LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 123.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the third quarter valued at $314,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 19.6% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 172,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after acquiring an additional 28,238 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

