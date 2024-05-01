Neo Hits Market Capitalization of $1.10 Billion (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. In the last week, Neo has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One Neo coin can currently be bought for $15.57 or 0.00027244 BTC on exchanges. Neo has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $142.18 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Neo Coin Profile

NEO is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official website is neo.org. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy.

Neo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO distinguishes itself within the blockchain space through its dBFT 2.0 consensus mechanism, support for digital assets, digital identities, and smart contracts, along with a focus on creating a smart economy. The platform’s ability to process transactions quickly and securely, combined with features introduced in NEO 3.0, positions NEO as a comprehensive ecosystem for developing and deploying decentralized applications. It’s developed with the aim to include a broad community of developers by supporting multiple programming languages.”

