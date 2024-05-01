NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Sees Large Volume Increase

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 217,804 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 349,536 shares.The stock last traded at $12.99 and had previously closed at $12.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on NerdWallet from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on NerdWallet from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on NerdWallet from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NerdWallet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NerdWallet

NerdWallet Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.17 and a beta of 1.39.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NerdWallet news, VP Samuel Yount sold 6,309 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $101,953.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,350,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,979,910.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NerdWallet

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NerdWallet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,526,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,352,000 after acquiring an additional 187,422 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 159,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 65,931 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,486,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,994,000 after buying an additional 1,638,515 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,228,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after buying an additional 233,975 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

About NerdWallet

(Get Free Report)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.