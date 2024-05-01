Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,675 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 393 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $547.90. 1,550,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,442,547. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $236.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $315.62 and a 12 month high of $639.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $603.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $524.34.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,573 shares of company stock worth $89,548,241 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $713.00 target price (up from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $554.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.58.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

