Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Trading 6.2% Higher

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) shot up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.72. 83,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 474,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NMRA. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Neumora Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neumora Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

Neumora Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neumora Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

