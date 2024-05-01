Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on NGNE. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Neurogene in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Neurogene from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Neurogene in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neurogene during the fourth quarter valued at $19,268,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the 4th quarter worth about $9,036,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Neurogene in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NGNE opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.00. Neurogene has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $443.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.26.

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

