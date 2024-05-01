New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Gap Up to $2.65

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.65, but opened at $3.19. New York Community Bancorp shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 21,542,266 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NYCB. Barclays initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.36.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 31.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi bought 11,310 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter Schoels acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $415,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,867.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi bought 11,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 213,410 shares of company stock valued at $875,626. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3,583.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

