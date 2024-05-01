NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) traded down 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.07 and last traded at $9.14. 265,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 916,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

NextNav Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. NextNav had a negative return on equity of 81.56% and a negative net margin of 1,857.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextNav Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextNav

In related news, General Counsel Robert Lantz sold 8,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $37,122.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,531.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Joseph D. Samberg acquired 483,000 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $2,183,160.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,296,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Robert Lantz sold 8,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $37,122.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,531.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 583,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,633,160 and have sold 75,000 shares valued at $317,250. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextNav by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its stake in NextNav by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,251,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 448,884 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NextNav in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in NextNav in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextNav in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextNav Company Profile

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

