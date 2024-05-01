Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) traded up 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.67. 38,384,049 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 95,138,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Nikola Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $51,110.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 429,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nikola

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nikola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,633,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,706,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,029,000 after buying an additional 12,085,830 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,695,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after buying an additional 4,229,114 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,242,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after buying an additional 1,577,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,588,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after buying an additional 1,199,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

