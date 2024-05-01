NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Acquired by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 83.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,463 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in NiSource by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 3,994.6% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.49. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.32.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 72.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In other NiSource news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $297,019.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NI. Barclays boosted their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

