NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Get NMI alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NMIH

NMI Price Performance

Shares of NMIH traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,076. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. NMI has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $32.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.45.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. NMI had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $156.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NMI will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NMI

In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 6,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $195,523.79. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 453,298 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 6,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $195,523.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 453,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 12,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $391,883.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 427,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,044,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,158 shares of company stock worth $4,395,582 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NMI

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,809,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 225,364 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,708,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,381,000 after purchasing an additional 185,099 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in NMI by 33.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,144,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,009,000 after purchasing an additional 284,405 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 988,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,787,000 after buying an additional 102,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NMI by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 980,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,110,000 after acquiring an additional 81,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

(Get Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.